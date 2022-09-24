The New York Times put it starkly. A recent poll with Siena College shows Democrats “faring far worse than they have in the past with Hispanic voters.” Only 56% say they’ll back Democratic candidates this fall, with Republicans getting 32%. Just two years ago, President Biden received 63% of the Latino vote, and in 2016, Hillary Clinton polled 71%.

While Democrats are surging among college-educated white women, many of them outraged by the Supreme Court’s decision to roll back abortion rights, another dynamic — almost a counter-reaction — is at work. As the Democrats’ center of gravity moves from the factory floor to the faculty lounge, as party strategist Paul Begala puts it, they are in danger of driving Latino voters away.