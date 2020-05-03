I’ve been teaching at George Washington University for almost 30 years, and conducting classes online for the last six weeks or so. And while the sample size is still quite small, I think it’s possible to reach several tentative data-driven conclusions.
First of all, online learning works pretty well — better than many of us, including me, anticipated. My students have really Zoomed up, enthusiastically participating in class discussions (while sometimes including their pets!) and producing high-quality written work that’s (mostly) come in on time.
But online learning does not work for everyone in the same way. Students from disadvantaged backgrounds might lack good internet connections or comfortable private spaces. I had one student join a class from a darkened closet, the only quiet spot she could find in a crowded apartment.
These students are often subject to heightened stress and anxiety. That young woman in the closet had an uncle suffering from COVID-19. Another had to “play nurse” to an afflicted stepfather. A third had to watch the burial of a relative from a car parked near the gravesite. Both of her parents, immigrants from Haiti, are out of work.
All three of these students are women of color with outstanding potential. One is already building a reputation as a filmmaker. A second will be attending a top law school on a full scholarship. The third is doing pioneering research on the history of slavery.
Which brings me to another lesson: For all the virtues of online instruction, a digital classroom cannot begin to replace the many values — tangible and intangible — of traditional residential college life.
For the three women I’ve described, coming to G.W. and spending four years on campus enabled them to enter a whole new universe of promise and possibility. They never would have experienced that world, or realized their full potential, if they’d stayed home and taken courses online.
“Higher education is absolutely crucial,” Thomas Bailey, the president of Columbia’s Teachers College, told CBS News. “It provides a foundation for so much that we rely on in society; not only advancing society technologically, culturally and scientifically, but also providing opportunities for low-income students to develop a better life and more opportunities.”
It’s a cliche, but it’s true: My privileged white students, who live and work and study and debate with classmates from very different backgrounds, also profit enormously from the on-campus experience. When you are raised in a home with sunlit rooms, it’s critical to know what life looks like in a darkened closet.
So where does this data lead? To more creativity and more investment. Without a doubt, online learning will be a bigger part of the college experience in a post-pandemic world, especially as families struggle to restore their financial stability. But as Sara Goldrick-Rab, a professor of higher education policy at Temple University, told PBS, that will require greater effort by colleges to provide high-speed internet connections and quality laptops for all their students.
Already, she says, “we’re seeing things like community colleges ... driving buses around and parking them in parking lots and broadcasting the Wi-Fi, so people can come and sit in the parking lot and supposedly take their classes or get online.”
But the limits of online learning are also painfully obvious. So as Christina Paxson, the president of Brown University, wrote in the New York Times, “The reopening of college and university campuses in the fall should be a national priority.”
I know that can sound like special pleading from a privileged class of professors, but I deeply believe Paxson is right. Campuses are facing a cascade of crippling financial problems, from fewer students and cash-strapped families to declining endowments at private colleges and lower state contributions at public institutions.
One example: Rutgers, New Jersey’s state university, is facing a $200 million budget shortfall. The university has frozen hiring, cut salaries, halted capital construction and banned travel. Yet these draconian measures “are only the beginning of what we must consider,” Rutgers president Robert Barchi told the website Inside Higher Ed.
Everyone has to step up. Yes, Congress appropriated $14 billion in aid for higher education, but that’s far below the $50 billion colleges say they need. Private philanthropy has to fill part of that gap. And individuals like me can support campus food banks, contribute to emergency funds and even create short-term scholarships that will enable marginal students to return to school in the fall.
We owe that to all those sitting at home in the dark, searching for a beam of light.