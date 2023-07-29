...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 108.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Chris Sununu, the popular Republican governor of New Hampshire, says Donald Trump “cannot mathematically win in November” of next year. Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor now running for the Republican nomination, uses three words to describe Trump: “Loser, loser, loser.”
They make a good case. In his two previous runs for the White House, Trump failed to attract even 47% of the vote, let alone a majority. His core supporters remain intensely loyal, but there are not enough of them to decide the election. If Trump opponents stay unified, it’s hard to argue with Sununu’s calculations.