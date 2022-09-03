Blake Masters, the Republican Senate candidate in Arizona, once called abortion “demonic” and a “human sacrifice.” His website now says he favors “common-sense regulation” of the procedure. Masters also called the last election a “rotten mess” and said “America would be so much better off” with Donald Trump in the White House. That line is now completely gone from his platform.

As Labor Day approaches, Masters’ desperate attempt to revamp his campaign profile reflects a critical change in the political landscape. Democrats are now playing offense, and the Republicans have been thrown on the defensive. A likely blowout has turned into a nail-biter.