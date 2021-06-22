North Carolina lawmakers are aiming to kill the additional $300 federal pandemic unemployment insurance (UI) benefit. They claim the money gives unemployed people incentive to avoid work. The bill is even named “Putting North Carolina Back to Work.”
Not only does this legislation insult and punish workers, it cuts $72 million — $300 multiplied by 240,000, the number of people receiving UI — every week in federal funds that would have further stimulated North Carolina’s economy. The benefits of unemployment insurance exceed costs by nearly a 2:1 ratio.
As the labor market transitions from extreme disruption to a post-pandemic jobs rebound, we should strap in for a somewhat bumpy ride. A fraction of the unemployed may opt out of work hoping to find higher wages and benefits, a location near transportation and affordable housing, or safer working conditions.
Unemployment insurance allows those without jobs to explore certifications, education, or training to improve productivity. Public health risks and worry about caregiving responsibilities, especially among women, are rampant and real. They’re stumbling blocks to economic recovery. Child care has constricted the return of mothers to the labor market. Child care centers are struggling to find workers. Many have closed.
The money doesn’t sit in a bank account. People spend it. The money works. It fuels aggregate demand, which plummeted during the pandemic.
The “moral hazard” effects of unemployment insurance are well studied. The term moral hazard describes a public policy that encourages risky behavior; the risk in this case is presumably about failing to take a job because of a short-term cash cushion of $300. Researchers, however, have found unemployed workers in general value re-employment even with more generous UI benefits.
Some employers, especially in hospitality, as restaurants reopen and business booms, have reported trouble filling jobs. Some have also found ways to attract workers. The 5th Street Group, a N.C. restaurant firm, raised its minimum wage to $15 per hour. The firm says it isn’t raising its menu prices. Anticipated savings from reduced turnover and training will offset costs.
The “disincentivizing” amount of $300 in expanded benefits that lawmakers apparently think is generous enough to restrain labor market recovery has had only a slight effect. Economists, most recently from the San Francisco Fed, have studied this moral hazard. Using data from the Current Population Survey, their analysis found only a small fraction of UI recipients would refuse an offer to return to work at their previous pay.
They offer perspective on the statistics: “One straightforward way to think about that number is that each month in early 2021, about seven out of 28 unemployed individuals receive job offers that they would normally accept, but one of the seven decides to decline the offer due to the availability of the extra $300 per week in UI payments. This implies a small but likely noticeable contribution to expanded UI generosity to job-finding rates and employers’ perceptions of worker availability in early 2021.”
In other research, economists have found that post-pandemic workers are re-evaluating their lives. (Aren’t we all?) They may need to change jobs, for example, to find safer working conditions.
North Carolina’s jobless rate was 5% in April compared to a pandemic high of 13.9% in March 2020. Economist John Connaughton of UNC-Charlotte’s Belk College of Business forecasts the state will add nearly 200,000 jobs in 2021, an inflation-adjusted increase of 5.3 percent over 2020.
If there’s any moral hazard going on, it’s among lawmakers who feel overly cushioned by power and influence enough to rob others of opportunity.
Betty Joyce Nash works as an economics writer and writes for Carolina Commentary.