If you think things are bad now, they are about to get worse as the division in the country and the confrontations between police and protestors accelerate. It’s going to get worse because we have a president fanning the flames as his erstwhile counselor, Kellyanne Conway, enthusiastically explained: “The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order.”
We have a president who will not speak ill of a 17-year-old boy who shot two unarmed protestors with an assault rifle he should never have had. But then, the police in Kenosha, Wisconsin had given this young vigilante water and thanked him for his help just before he went on a shooting spree.
Instead of trying to de-escalate the conflicts in Kenosha and in Portland, Oregon we have a president who sees violence in the streets as his lifeline to reelection. He encourages supporters to view protestors not as political opponents, but as the enemy, as “deranged anarchists and agitators who hate our country.”
So, a 17-year-old thinks he is doing good work because our president is encouraging vigilantism — and so were those police, who saw a white kid with a weapon slung over his shoulder as an ally. These self-declared vigilantes and militias are acting on approving signals from the Oval Office to take law and order into their own hands to protect what the president regards as “our way of life,” his code for making America white again.
The president’s supporters are looking at protestors as enemies the way soldiers are taught to view the enemy on a battlefield. The president is not saying out loud his supporters should go out and shoot people. He just doesn’t criticize those who do shoot as long as they’re on his side: message delivered; message received.
Trump says he’s the “law and order” candidate, a slogan harking back to Richard Nixon in 1968, who rode to the White House on the clashes between anti-war protestors and the police. When students at Kent State in Ohio died at the hands of National Guardsmen on May 4, 1970, the full force of the division he sowed came home to roost.
He was president; it was Nixon’s America, just as the violence and disorder we are seeing today is happening in Trump’s America.
Law and order is more than a slogan, it’s an excuse for sedition, for strongman government, and anti-constitutional activity. Yet, Nixon looks like a patriot compared to Trump.
A half century later, the division in the country is hardened to the point where if Nixon were alive today, he would not relinquish the presidency as he did in 1972. And Trump is warning us that he won’t leave office if the election is “rigged,” his definition of any outcome unfavorable to him.
Nixon did not have the media apparatus Trump has in Fox News, a cable network with a commanding audience and hosts always willing to give Trump a boost. But even Laura Ingraham, one of the network’s highest-rated hosts, couldn’t rein in the worst of Trump in an interview where he compared the Kenosha cop who emptied his gun at close range into the back of an unarmed Black man to a golfer who “chokes” and misses a three-foot putt.
When Ingraham asked what Trump might say to female voters who think he’s too aggressive and don’t like his tone or tweets, Trump said, “I have to be aggressive because I’m like standing here in a sea of incompetent people, stupid people and violent people — very violent people.”
This president is on the verge of turning an election into a war. It is so. Kellyanne Conway told us so.
Washington Merry-Go-Round, the nation’s longest running column, presents today’s events in historical perspective. Eleanor Clift and Douglas Cohn are veteran commentators.