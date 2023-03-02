On Feb. 27, Reuters reports, the White House gave federal agencies a 30-day deadline to ensure that all government-owned devices are TikTok-free.

The supposed, but seemingly evidence-less, reason: Because a Chinese company owns TikTok — a smart phone app for creating and sharing short videos — the Chinese government may be using it to spy on Americans.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.