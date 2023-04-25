The RESTRICT Act — currently winding its way through Congress — would empower the U.S. Commerce Department to “identify, deter, disrupt, prevent, prohibit, investigate and mitigate transactions” that “pose an undue or unacceptable risk to U.S. national security or the safety of U.S. persons.”

The act’s more common name in the popular consciousness is “the TikTok ban,” even though the bill doesn’t mention TikTok and pretty much allows the U.S. government to ban (well, try to ban, anyway) any internet app, which the government finds inconvenient to its purposes in any given way at any given time.