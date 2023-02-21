“Former MTV star” Connor Smith, NBC Chicago reports, “is wanted in the Chicago area after he was accused trying to meet a child for a sexual encounter. Smith is accused of “traveling to meet a minor, grooming a minor and disseminating harmful material.”

While I’ve never heard of this “star,” he sounds like a bad dude who’s up to some very bad things. But perhaps not quite as bad as one might think from the story’s lead paragraphs. As it turns out, Smith was “communicating with an undercover detective ... posing as a girl under the age of 15.”