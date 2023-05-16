“Biden family members and business associates created a web of over 20 companies,” according to a May 10 memorandum from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Most of those companies, which “received over $10 million from foreign nationals’ companies,” were “formed during Joe Biden’s vice presidency.”

The Biden family, according to the memo, engaged in “complicated financial transactions,” apparently “to conceal the source of the funds and reduce the conspicuousness of the total amounts made into the Biden bank accounts.”