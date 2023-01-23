If I mention the date Feb. 24, 2022, to you, you’ll likely note it as the day on which Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Whether that date will remain carved in stone in your memory probably depends on where things go from here, nearly a year later, with the war in what looks like stalemate but all sides continually threatening escalation and promising resolution.

Humans tend to latch onto this or that “date which will live in infamy,” as FDR dubbed Dec. 7, 1941 — the day of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which brought the United States fully into World War II.