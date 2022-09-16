Elections have consequences, as we know all too well. This year’s Nov. 8 midyear elections could prove to be among the most consequential on both the federal and state levels.

Whichever party controls the White House traditionally loses large numbers of congressional seats in midterm elections. With both chambers having razor thin Democrat pluralities, our votes could help tip the scales to one or the other party. In January, political observers were ready to concede control of both the Senate and the House from Democrats to Republicans, but in recent weeks polls reveal voter reversals and some senior Republican senators, are acknowledging that Democrats might retain control of the Senate and maybe even the House. Privately they concede many Trump endorsed candidates don’t have requisite qualifications and Republicans are on the wrong side of the abortion issue.