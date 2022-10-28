Don’t be surprised when Republicans retain control of both houses in our legislature in the Nov. 8 election. They should. They carefully engineered and gerrymandered most of the 120 House districts and 50 Senate districts so they could stay in control. The only real question in doubt is whether Republicans will have supermajorities in one or both chambers.

That becomes important because it will determine whether the dominant Republican caucuses can pass just about anything they want without being stopped. Currently, the governor can veto legislation and it will be sustained unless lawmakers can get 60 percent of their respective members to vote to overrule. Republicans now hold 28 of the 50 Senate seats and to reach a supermajority they would need 30. In the House the GOP has 69 of the 120 seats. To reach a supermajority they would need 72. A few seats changing in favor of Republicans in each chamber could further tilt the balance of power in our state.