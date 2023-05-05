What’s the difference between a protest and a riot? It is a legitimate question since our legislature recently passed an anti-riot bill. Simply put, a person or group’s right to protest is protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution; however, once a riot begins, people are no longer protected.

Miriam Webster says a protest is a “usually organized public demonstration of disapproval” (of some law, policy, idea or state of affairs), while a riot is “a disturbance of the peace created by some assemblage of usually three or more people acting with a common purpose and in a violent and tumultuous manner to the terror of the public.”