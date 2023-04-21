North Carolina’s 58 community colleges are the red-headed stepchildren of our education system. They are nationally recognized for both the quality of education, variety of offerings, career training and supplemental courses they offer. But in North Carolina, our community colleges have never gotten the credit nor the funding they deserve to be even more effective.

The numbers prove my point. In 2021, the 16 institutions in the University of North Carolina System enrolled 244,508 students and the state appropriated $2.9 billion for them. In 2022, the 58 community colleges of North Carolina had an enrollment of 575,000 students, yet the state appropriation was only $1.34 billion. 50 percent of community college students are over 25 years old and a large percentage have jobs to help pay tuitions and support their families.