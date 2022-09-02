Back in the “bobby-socks ’60s” era, Neil Sedaka recorded the song, “Breaking Up is Hard to Do.” I thought about it in contemplating a break-up of my own.

Let’s talk grass! Not that kind, although I suspect we will be debating that soon enough. The grass I’m talking about is the green stuff in our yards. The American Dream has been to own your own home, including an attractive house and yard. You seed, fertilize and water your yard so your piece of heaven will look like a lush, green carpet. Unspoken when you signed the mortgage was the obligation that Saturdays would be devoted to cutting and edging that grass.