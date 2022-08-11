To paraphrase Alice, who used the term to describe her adventures in Wonderland, election politics in America is getting “curiouser and curiouser.” North Carolina has been at the forefront of innovation and implementation.

Modern day elections began evolving in 1973, when the North Carolina Congressional Club, headed by lawyers Tom Ellis and Carter Wrenn, brought sophisticated and then unheard-of techniques to political campaigns. Computers had become more commonplace but were infrequently used in the political world. The Congressional Club assembled hundreds of thousands of contributor names into a database, then employed mass direct mail marketing (again a relatively new concept) to raise millions of dollars in support of Jesse Helms, Ronald Reagan, Lauch Faircloth and other conservative candidates. Upwards of 70 percent of those funds came from out of state.