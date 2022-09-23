The Washington Post surveyed 19 of the most competitive election races in the country this year asking candidates, “Will you accept the results of your election?” All 19 Democrats, including North Carolina Senate candidate Cheri Beasley, answered “yes.” Twelve of their opponents either refused to agree or declined to respond, including North Carolina Senate candidate Ted Budd.

The 12 were all MAGA Republicans, obviously taking a page from the Trump playbook to refuse to concede defeat. “The Big Lie” strategy continues to this day, almost two years after the 2020 election, spreading lies and misinformation. This year’s election hasn’t even been held but “deniers” are already claiming that if they don’t win, they were cheated.