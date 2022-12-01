Just when you thought that politics — and those who participate in it — couldn’t sink any lower, along comes Kevin McCarthy, the man who wants to be the next speaker of the House in Washington. Before all the midterm votes were counted and certified, McCarthy appeared on Fox news boasting, “We have fired Nancy Pelosi.”

That was only partially true — Pelosi was elected to a new two-year term. But truth didn’t matter. Obviously lacking was common decency. McCarthy demonstrated once more the ill-mannered, hyper-partisan and disrespectful condition of politics today. Not too many years ago, Pelosi’s announcement that she would not seek to serve as leader of her party would have been met with expressions of gratitude for her many years of service. To be sure, it would have been permissible for Republicans to add that even as they disagreed with her politics, they could appreciate her leadership during some interesting, even perilous times like January 6th, the pandemic and personal threats.