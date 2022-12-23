I’ve been attending too many funerals of friends lately, perhaps a further sign of my advancing age. They are especially sad during holidays, but in one recent memorial service the congregation sang a hymn that has been nagging at me ever since.

It’s a recent addition to our hymnbooks by modern standards, written in 1986. The title is “Hymn of Promise” and it has a beautiful melody, but also words of hope for us. The opening sentence of the last verse is what has repeatedly had me singing since the funeral.