What can you do when already-powerful politicians grab more and more power? The obvious answer is that you elect a new bunch of politicians. But how can that happen when those same power-hungry politicians have gerrymandered election districts so as to ensure they remain in control?

That’s where North Carolina is right now. You won’t hear it on the news, read it in your papers or even see it in social media, but our state is witnessing the biggest power grab seen since Democrats threw out the carpetbaggers and Republicans in the early 1900s.