Probably one of the first things you memorized and repeated in school every morning was the Pledge of Allegiance. “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands ...”

With this pledge we promised loyalty to our country. But that allegiance isn’t the only oath we take. We have allegiances to our faith, our spouse, family and, in certain circumstances, other groups. Elected or appointed officials take an oath, a pledge, to support, protect and defend the government or entity they serve.