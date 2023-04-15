For more than two centuries Americans have believed that our way of governing was best. Instead of having an autocrat or small group ruling us, we have held to the principle of majority rule. And it has served us well.

But increasingly I see efforts to change this foundational principle. In North Carolina, the most recent example is Senate Bill 49, “The Parents Bill of Rights.” This bill says that parents decide what their children learn in school. That notion may sound reasonable, even appealing, but further investigation leads to questions of whose parents choose and which rights will be chosen. We’ve seen in other states how small groups claiming their “rights” have banned books, censored school curriculums and forced teachers to file lesson plans online, demanding changes in instruction if a group doesn’t like certain points.