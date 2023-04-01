If you look at photos along North Carolina’s 330 miles of coasts, you’ll see that rising tides, coupled with beach erosion are destroying once beautiful waterfront properties, causing them to crumble or be uninhabitable.

Is this just during storms or is this the new reality? We asked an expert on coastal changes, Dr. Reide Corbett, executive director of the Coastal Studies Institute and professor at East Carolina University to help us understand. Raised in Eastern Carolina, Corbett is following in the footsteps of legendary geologists Dr. Orrin Pilkey, from Duke, and Dr. Stanley Riggs, of East Carolina. However, Corbett is focusing more on how we can adjust and deal with these challenges rather than just warning us against further coastal development.