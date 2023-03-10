You have to give legislators credit for identifying an issue that has needed addressing for decades. They introduced a bill that would eliminate the power of the sitting governor to name the members of the State Board of Education. The proposed legislation would have State Board of Education members elected by the voters.

There are at least three problems with this proposal. First, this bill is little more than a political ploy. Lawmakers really just want to further limit the authority of the governor, and the fact that this governor is not a member of their party makes it even more egregious in their eyes. It’s a power play.