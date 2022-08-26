The North Carolina Supreme Court has opened Pandora’s box with their 4-3 decision on voter identification. In Greek mythology Pandora’s curiosity led her to open a container entrusted to her husband, unleashing what we today call “a can of worms.”

Let’s go back to 2011, the beginning of this saga. Republicans had taken control of the legislature, wresting it away from almost a century of Democratic control. One of their major tasks for that year’s legislative session was drawing new congressional and legislative districts, required after every census.