Our president wants to change up the presidential selection process by moving the first primary from Iowa to South Carolina, claiming the Palmetto state is more representative of the rest of the country. President Biden is nibbling at the edges of a very important issue however his solution doesn’t address larger problems. If there’s anything we learned from November’s election it is that our electoral process needs widescale reform.

At the very top of the reform list is candidate selection. Too many unqualified candidates slipped through primaries (and sometimes the general election) without proper vetting. The most recent and egregious example is New York Congressman-elect George Santos, who lied about his credentials and whose true beliefs and intentions are unknowable. Nobody properly vetted him.