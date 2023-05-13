Trish Baise

 Bobby Burns/Staff Writer

Since my arrival to the organization in January, I have enjoyed the privilege of getting to get to know the nurses of ECU Health. I’ve visited our acute care environments and interacted with a number of ambulatory care teams. In every visit, I come away inspired by the level of nursing care that is provided on a daily basis in communities across eastern North Carolina.

During National Nurses Week, May 6-12, it was my distinct honor to recognize and celebrate the incredible contributions of our ECU Health nurses. They demonstrate the mission, vision and values of ECU Health by providing excellent care in our hospitals and clinics. Nurses also serve in other critical roles across our health system focused on improving well-being, quality, safety, outcomes and access.

Trish Baise is chief nursing executive at ECU Health.