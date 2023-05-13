Since my arrival to the organization in January, I have enjoyed the privilege of getting to get to know the nurses of ECU Health. I’ve visited our acute care environments and interacted with a number of ambulatory care teams. In every visit, I come away inspired by the level of nursing care that is provided on a daily basis in communities across eastern North Carolina.
During National Nurses Week, May 6-12, it was my distinct honor to recognize and celebrate the incredible contributions of our ECU Health nurses. They demonstrate the mission, vision and values of ECU Health by providing excellent care in our hospitals and clinics. Nurses also serve in other critical roles across our health system focused on improving well-being, quality, safety, outcomes and access.
All nurses, regardless of their role, have a profound connection to purpose. Our purpose might be to provide hope to the hopeless, administer life-saving care that impacts generations of a family, give the support a colleague needs at just the right time, teach the next generation of nurses or be a part of innovation that fundamentally changes health care.
If we pay attention, our careers are filled with daily moments of purpose, some small, some life changing. Our nurses are joined in purpose by 4.2 million nurses nationwide. It is the tie that binds us together. Together we will build upon our shared purpose as ECU Health nurses and become a national model for nursing excellence.
During National Nurses Week and beyond, I encourage our community to take the time to celebrate each and every one of the nurses providing care for our family, friends and neighbors. Nursing is the backbone of health care, and achieving the ECU Health mission would be impossible without them.
Thank you, ECU Health nurses, for your compassion, commitment to excellence and all you do for your patients and their families every day. ECU Health, our patients and our communities all benefit because you choose to serve eastern North Carolina.
Trish Baise is chief nursing executive at ECU Health.