Donald Trump won in 2016, and he might win again because he has what we call rat intellect, the innate and devious ability to gain his ends by any means possible. There is a reason he still commands over 90 percent loyalty from Republicans and a 40 percent base from the nation overall.
As Trump once boasted, he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose a single vote. Trump intuitively knows how to keep disparate constituent groups with him. Whereas Democrats talk about their “Big Tent,” Trump talks to the occupants of several “Little Tents.”
Let us take them one by one. Billionaires: he pleased them right out of the box with a huge tax cut that disproportionately benefitted them. After Congress voted, Trump flew to his Mara-Lago Florida golf resort and told the members, “You all just got a lot richer."
The second key group is comprised of evangelicals: they are hardly the sorts of voters you would expect to flock to a thrice-married philanderer who paid off an adult film star. But Trump knows what they want. He delivered 200 conservative, pro-life lower-court judges and two Supreme Court judges who are likely to vote to overturn Roe v Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion. Evangelicals have demonstrated a willingness to overlook personal behavior in the service of lifetime judicial appointments.
The third group are what we used to call Reagan Democrats: these people left a Democratic Party they thought cared more about marginalized groups than working men and women like themselves who are dominantly white. The Democrats first put this group at risk during the civil rights movement when President Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act in 1965.
These working men and women without a college education were and are the core of Trump’s supporters. He has lost some of them who wised up to the fact that he hasn’t delivered on his promises to bring back manufacturing jobs and revive the coal industry. But their grievances about being left behind are still very real, and Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have yet to convince these voters that their best interests do not lie with the con man from Trump Tower.
Further, Trump keeps working white people in his corner with racial dog whistles and by feeding them claptrap about race, claiming that immigrants and black people are responsible for whatever shortcomings they are experiencing in their lives.
Finally, there are the suburbs: Trump is assuming that today’s “burbs” filed with mostly white college-educated men and women are as vested in their whiteness as he seems to think. He is promising laws and regulations to keep affordable housing out of the suburbs.
“Greed is good,” Gordon Gekko says in the film “Wall Street,” but greed only makes up a portion of self-interest, and self-interest in all of its manifestations, properly exploited, is what could propel Trump to victory in November.
