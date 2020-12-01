In the White House on Nov. 26, President Trump held a press event where he cast doubt on the validity of the 2020 election and lashed out at a reporter.
When Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason pressed Mr. Trump for an answer regarding whether he would concede the presidential race to Joe Biden should the Democrat win the electoral college, Trump said firmly, “Don’t talk to me that way. I’m the president of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way.”
Why does such a powerful leader feel so threatened when questioned? If a reporter can get under President Trump’s skin, what could an adversary provoke him into doing?
Perhaps Mr. Trump feels disrespected. Unlike the comedian Rodney Dangerfield, Donald Trump sounds whiny and ineffective when he talks about how aggrieved he is. After all, the president is no victim. He was born into a wealthy family before making (and perhaps losing) fortunes in real estate, television and licensing. President Trump occupies the Oval Office and has access to the world’s finest cuisine, entertainment and nuclear arsenal. Therefore, it is incongruous when he complains about his lot in life.
It is odd that white working- and middle-class men, who supposedly value displays of power and masculinity, often support Trump’s wheezing rants about how the powerful conspire against him. After all there are country clubs, golf courses, and luxury resorts named after him.
Mr. Trump rails against “the establishment,” but he is a member of what used to be a privileged demographic — a white Anglo-Saxon protestant, raised in the Northeast. The tycoon even had, in his youth, the height, blue eyes, blonde hair, and fine suits that were valued in his era. Why is the fair headed favorite son, who attended prestigious prep schools and The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, so bitter?
The American electorate does not generally respond well to whiners. President Jimmy Carter was a strong and serious leader but his Crisis of Confidence speech in 1979 was derided as the “Malaise Speech” because viewers inferred that he was calling them lazy rather than taking responsibility for problems such as inflation, the energy crisis and unemployment.
Ronald Reagan’s optimistic and patriotic messages including “Morning in America” were more successful. Reporters and, later, historians dubbed the former actor “The Great Communicator.” After President Reagan’s terms, his speechwriter Peggy Noonan went on to work for George H.W. Bush and contributed such inspiring phrases as “a thousand points of light,” which celebrated community organizations.
Bill Clinton ran for office with “hope” as his credo. His campaign song, by Fleetwood Mac, encouraged, “don’t stop thinking about tomorrow.”
President-elect Joe Biden generally gives speeches that are more positive than President Trump’s 2017 Inaugural Address, which derided “American carnage.”
In his victory speech, Mr. Biden stated: “With full hearts and steady hands, with faith in America and each other, with love of country, a thirst for justice, let us be the nation that we know we can be — a nation united, a nation strengthened, a nation healed, the United States of America.”
This holiday season, I don’t understand why President Trump expresses so little gratefulness or generosity.