When UNC System BOG Chair Randy Ramsey was quoted recently relevant to efforts by two members of the East Carolina University Board of Trustees to influence a potential student representative’s vote, he expressed significant frustration, even saying he would like to relieve the entire group.
That would be an over-cut, no criticism intended. All 13 current members are not responsible for most of the poor decisions and actions resulting in the continuing negative publicity and undue Board of Governor’s attention over the last 3-4 years. The “old guard” trustee leadership team deserves most of that responsibility, from Shanahan to Davenport and Miller. The latter two now serve as chair and vice chair, respectively.
Mr. Ramsey is not the only one with significant frustration. Many ECU supporters share that. Over the period, few decisions have gone unquestioned, some ignored general sentiment and appeared unjustifiable, while others were a total surprise or seemed to serve personal interests over institutional. Conflict between ECU board leadership and BOG leadership has been frequent. Progress has been hampered, opportunity has been lost, and embarrassment to ECU and North Carolina’s higher education has been the outcome. The movement in general was backward; the publicity in general was embarrassing.
Just recently the saga continued, another example of publicity ECU does not need. When will ECU’s accomplishments, contributions and service again become dominant for the university many cherish and hold dear? The answer lies in a change in existing leadership on the trustees. Sadly, Chairman Davenport and his three-member team are in their positions by the narrowest margin: a 7-6 vote. They are simply a movement up of the “old guard” which has led us to our current situation. This team has never been deserving of continued leadership based on past actions and results.
In the student incident, it’s easy to see how a “set-up” as speculated may have been operational or why the two new members would have acted. Individuals on both sides had obvious motives. The extent of current leadership involvement is unclear, yet there is evidence to suggest a past board member-friend may have been involved on leadership’s behalf. Two new members are now gone. This incident needs immediate in-depth investigation.
Bottom line: ECU’s Board of Trustees needs a new leadership team. The “old guard” has found a way to perpetuate itself far too long. Many observers have been surprised this “stuff” has been allowed to continue this long. Is there no check-system somewhere?
The needed change is urgent — ECU is initiating the public search for a new chancellor. Isn’t it reasonable to think the list of qualified applicants would be greatly enhanced if this negativity and continuing turmoil were not present? Wouldn’t a trustee board not in ongoing conflict be far more attractive to applicants?
ECU deserves better leadership, change from the recent past, and publicity reflecting the many positives, not vice versa.
Doug Strickland, a resident of Pine Level, is a former member of the ECU Board of Visitors, a 1964 East Carolina graduate and a 27-year Pirate Club member. He retired after 31 years in higher education administration, including two years at ECU.