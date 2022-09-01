The purpose of higher education in a democracy is to promote the discovery, refinement and sharing of knowledge and wisdom through free and open inquiry and debate. Censorship, dogma and intolerance have no place in our universities.

Trustees of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — liberals, moderates and conservatives; Democrats, Republicans and independents — have reiterated the commitment of America’s oldest public university to the freedom of thought, inquiry and expression among our faculty, staff and students.