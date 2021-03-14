This pandemic is unlike any other we have experienced in our lifetime. We have spent nearly a year living drastically different lives because of COVID-19. Through it all, frontline workers at Vidant Health and around the world have bravely stepped up to protect those we love and we now have the greatest hope to return to a sense of normalcy: the COVID-19 vaccine.
As a medical community, our confidence in this vaccine has been supported by an unprecedented level of transparency. I have personally reviewed the data and am confident the COVID-19 vaccine is both safe and effective. Transmission and severe side effects from the virus are greatly reduced after receiving both doses of the vaccine. I took the vaccine not only to protect myself but to protect those I come in contact with.
The science and technology behind the COVID-19 vaccines were developed before the pandemic and have since been modified to effectively combat COVID-19. The vaccines came to market quickly through a multitude of factors including cooperation between public and private sectors and available funding.
Drug development is very costly, which often hinders development. Because of the urgent need for a COVID-19 vaccine, funding for research was made available more quickly than usual. The quick development time must not be mistaken for cutting corners. Tried and true research protocols were followed in the appropriate manner. These studies quickly moved to the Federal Drug Administration and received authorization to be administered.
COVID-19 cases are on the decline in eastern North Carolina because of community efforts led by Vidant and our partners. Yet, we cannot let our guard down. We must continue to diligently wear a mask, wash our hands, social distance and get vaccinated when eligible. The best vaccine to receive is the one available to you.
To me, the COVID-19 vaccine is a “dose of hope” because it allows us to see a light at the end of the tunnel where we can start coming together again and living our lives again.
To receive your vaccine, subscribe to updates at vidant health.com/vaccinate or call 847-8000. Appointments are required. We thank you for your patience as we work to vaccinate our region and bring healing to those we love.
Dr. Anthony Smith is a physician at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.