Migrant farmworkers largely comprised of Spanish-speaking people in eastern North Carolina are gearing up for the upcoming harvest season. Latinx members of our community contribute to the farming industry that our region relies on. Given their important role, it is important that we reach these communities with the COVID-19 vaccine.
The COVID-19 global pandemic knows no boundaries. It affects anyone and everyone regardless of race, gender, nationality, occupation or social status. Vidant Health is bringing a dose of hope with each COVID-19 vaccine administered.
The COVID-19 vaccine is both safe and effective. The science behind the vaccine has existed for many years now and has been carefully and thoroughly studied. Transmission and severe complications from the virus are greatly reduced after receiving both doses of the vaccine. I took the vaccine for my patients, friends, family and community members.
Migrant workers are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as essential frontline workers. A multitude of factors increase the likelihood of COVID-19 cases among migrant workers such as close working and living conditions and lack of access to health care.
Vidant previously tested migrant workers in eastern North Carolina to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Now, we are taking the opportunity to bring hope and healing to our Latinx community by doing everything we can to ensure access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Getting the vaccine is a confidential and safe process. There are interpretation options available for Spanish speakers. Any information shared in the process of getting the vaccine will remain confidential by law.
More importantly, the vaccine is provided at no cost to the patient, regardless of insurance status. Citizenship is not required and will not be questioned at the vaccine site.
The sooner that you get vaccinated, the sooner we can return to our normal lives. While I know many of us have continued to work through the pandemic because of the important work we do, the vaccine will make this work safer. When we are vaccinated we can gather again at our children’s sports games, our churches, our homes, weddings and celebrations.
While COVID-19 cases in eastern North Carolina are steadily decreasing, we must remain vigilant in wearing a mask, washing our hands and social distancing while we work to vaccinate our community.
Vidant is following guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to vaccinate the region in phases. To receive your dose of hope, subscribe to updates at VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate or call 252-847-8000. Appointments are required. We thank you for your continued patience as we work to vaccinate our region and bring relief to our community.
Cinthia Pineda is a nurse practitioner with Vidant Health.