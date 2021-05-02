COVID-19 has been devastating to our communities in eastern North Carolina. We have seen small businesses close, spent time apart from our family and friends and even lost loved ones. The vaccine is the best tool that we have to stop the spread of COVID-19 and return to normal.
Our lives have changed in countless ways due to COVID-19, which has prevented many from traveling and seeing loved ones. As we look to a more hopeful future, receiving your vaccine is the best way to fight this pandemic, not only for yourself but for those you love. The sooner that the virus is under control, the sooner we can return to the things — and people — we love.
The vaccine gives us peace of mind and protects us as well as those we encounter. Like many others, I have not been able to travel to see my mother because of COVID-19. Now that we are vaccinated, I take peace of mind knowing that the vaccine protects us both and I am excited to visit her soon.
There are many reasons why we should all feel a strong sense of urgency to receive the vaccine sooner rather than later. COVID-19 has been detrimental due to people spreading the virus without knowing they are infected and the lingering side effects for those who have been infected.
Each time the virus replicates and spreads from person to person, there is a greater chance of new variants emerging. The COVID-19 vaccine will help us get ahead of variants and protect us from the danger of deadlier strains or reinfection.
Some may feel hesitant about getting the vaccine, and I would strongly encourage those who have concerns to utilize the relationships they have built with their doctors and primary care providers. Speaking with a trusted doctor can give you peace of mind knowing that the vaccine is your greatest tool in the fight against COVID-19.
The feeling I will have when I get to see my mother again without fear of passing the virus to her is a feeling that I want for my patients and fellow community members.
Vidant is now vaccinating anyone ages 16 and older to fight COVID-19. To receive your dose of hope, visit vidantHealth.com/vaccinate or call 252-847-8000.
Appointments are required. We thank you for your continued patience as we work to vaccinate our region one dose of hope at a time.
Dr. Kenneth Robert is a primary care physician with Vidant Family Medicine in Roanoke Rapids.