Vicki Kennedy

With Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the smooth accession of her son, now King Charles III, we are witnessing a moment of history. But let’s not forget dynastic struggles that led to over 150 years of turmoil for Britain. From the moment in 1534 that King Henry VIII established the Church of England, defying the pope, English men and women who clung to their Catholic beliefs and practices were considered heretics and traitors to the crown. Henry even executed his own friend and chancellor Thomas More for not dutifully parroting the king’s anti-papal stance.

When Henry’s heir Edward VI died after a brief six years, his sister Mary, who had remained Catholic, became Queen. She immediately jerked Britain back to being officially Catholic, persecuting and executing those who remained Protestant. When Queen Elizabeth I came to the throne, the country did another whiplash reversion to an official protestant faith. Less bloodthirsty than Mary, Elizabeth nevertheless managed to imprison, torture, and execute Catholic subjects that she feared were plotting her overthrow.

Vicki Kennedy is a retired educator. She lives in Greenville.

