This product covers Eastern North Carolina
**Ian is now moving into central North Carolina**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- All watches and warnings have been canceled
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 220 miles west of Buxton NC or about 160 miles
west-northwest of Morehead City NC
- 35.3N 79.5W
- Storm Intensity 50 mph
- Movement North or 350 degrees at 15 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Post Tropical Cyclone Ian will continue to move inland across the
Carolinas tonight, and reach western Virginia by early Sunday. Across
eastern North Carolina, impacts from storm surge, moderate rainfall,
and an isolated tornado threat will end tonight.
An additional inch of rain, with locally higher amounts, is expected
across portions of the area with the highest amounts across northern
sections of eastern North Carolina. Storm surge inundation of 1 to
2 feet above ground will continue along much of the coast, with
conditions slowly improving late tonight and Saturday. Tropical storm
force winds will continue across the coastal waters tonight.
Dangerous marine conditions will continue for all offshore waters and
the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and dangerous seas. Stronger and
more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* FLOODING RAIN:
Little to no additional impact are anticipated.
* SURGE:
Little to no additional surge impacts expected.
* WIND:
Little to no additional wind impacts expected.
* TORNADOES:
Little to no additional impact are anticipated.
* OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS:
Dangerous marine conditions are ongoing for all offshore waters and the
Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas creating treacherous
conditions for mariners. The threat for stronger and more frequent rip
currents will also exist along area beaches. Ocean overwash may continue,
especially during high tide, along portions of the coast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Be alert for any lingering wind gusts which could take down weakened
trees and/or power lines, collapse damaged structures, or cause
flying debris.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement
issued by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC
regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.
With Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the smooth accession of her son, now King Charles III, we are witnessing a moment of history. But let’s not forget dynastic struggles that led to over 150 years of turmoil for Britain. From the moment in 1534 that King Henry VIII established the Church of England, defying the pope, English men and women who clung to their Catholic beliefs and practices were considered heretics and traitors to the crown. Henry even executed his own friend and chancellor Thomas More for not dutifully parroting the king’s anti-papal stance.
When Henry’s heir Edward VI died after a brief six years, his sister Mary, who had remained Catholic, became Queen. She immediately jerked Britain back to being officially Catholic, persecuting and executing those who remained Protestant. When Queen Elizabeth I came to the throne, the country did another whiplash reversion to an official protestant faith. Less bloodthirsty than Mary, Elizabeth nevertheless managed to imprison, torture, and execute Catholic subjects that she feared were plotting her overthrow.
A few kings later, and Charles I, officially a protestant, was overthrown and beheaded by a more radical protestant group, the Puritans. This was a mere 29 years after some of those Puritans had sailed from England to America seeking not “freedom of religion” but freedom to establish their own religious dictatorship. Remember the Salem witchcraft trials? Those whom the Puritan government felt were “unpure” in their Christian faith faced imprisonment and execution.
In short, from the early 1400s to the late 1600s, British history was dominated by Christians tormenting other Christians who wouldn’t swear allegiance to the government’s preferred religious doctrine of the moment.
It’s no surprise, then, that America’s founding fathers, whose grandparents had endured the tyranny of state-sanctioned religion, ensured the new nation would never establish any “official” religion but remain neutral. Each American can exercise private choice in religious faith and practice; each religious institution can offer worship as it sees fit (unless violating criminal laws).
Today some well-meaning citizens clamor for a more “Christian-friendly” culture where officials — such as teachers, coaches, mayors, judges — lead public prayers, and Christian holidays are officially observed while holidays of other faiths are not. They argue that if the town hall doesn’t erect a Christmas tree and government meetings don’t use public prayers “in Jesus’ name,” then Christianity is “under attack.” To see the “wholesome benefits” of enforcing certain forms of public prayer and worship practices, we need only look at England’s bloody past.
Public prayer was on Jesus’s mind, too. Hounded by the Pharisees for not toeing the line on their officially sanctioned form of Judaism, he specifically instructed his followers not to make loud, wordy prayers on the public street but to pray in private, even “in secret.”
Surveys show membership and attendance at Christian churches declining nationwide. But that is not the result of upholding the separation of church and state. And it can’t be solved by an explicitly pro-Christian government. Early Christianity grew when disciples went out to strangers and not only spoke their faith but lived it. Without government sanction, they won hearts and minds through personal relationships and private examples. Concerned Christians in America should do so too.
Vicki Kennedy is a retired educator. She lives in Greenville.