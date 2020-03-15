As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to spread across the world and our state, Vidant Health and the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University are ready for when this virus arrives in our communities throughout eastern North Carolina.
Our two institutions have been preparing since the beginning of January for the likelihood that this disease will impact our region.
If you are planning to visit a Vidant hospital or clinic, be aware that visitor restrictions are in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Patients will be allowed one person over the age of 16, not exhibiting any symptoms of illness, with them to all appointments. This applies to all hospital, clinics and emergency departments. Specific information about our preparedness and restrictions is available at VidantHealth.com/COVID-19.
ECU has a multi-phase response plan in place that will enable us to seamlessly adjust our operations as the situation evolves to ensure the health and safety of our patients, staff and learners. We have also implemented enhanced screening protocols for patients and provided additional training to our faculty, students and staff. Specific information about our university’s preparedness and response is available at news.ecu.edu/coronavirus-updates.
We also have telehealth options available including VidantNow and the ECU Physicians Virtual Visit option, which ECU Physicians patients can access by calling their primary care clinic.
Community members can reduce their risk of exposure by following prevention recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including:
- Washing hands with soap and water regularly
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Sneezing and coughing into a tissue or your elbow
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces daily
- Practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings
If you are concerned that you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and have symptoms of fever, cough and/or shortness of breath, it is important for you to contact your health care provider for guidance before heading to a doctor’s office or hospital.
For more than 40 years, we have proudly served this region with high-quality health care and the coming days will be no different.
We understand these are unsettling times, but Vidant Health and East Carolina University are prepared and committed to caring for you, your family and your community — not just during this most recent pandemic, but every day.
Michael Waldrum, MD, is chief executive officer with Vidant Health; Mark Stacy, MD, is the dean of the Brody School of Medicine and vice chancellor for health sciences at East Carolina University.