The Constitution states: “No person shall be a Representative who shall not have attained the age of twenty five years, and been seven years a Citizen of the United States, and who shall not, when elected, be an inhabitant of that State in which he shall be chosen.”

Two representatives among others are proving the inadequacy of that clause. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., is distributing assault weapon-shaped lapel pins and Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., is distributing inert grenades to their Republican colleagues, all in the wake of the latest round of mass shootings.

