If you were one of the many millions who tuned into the Super Bowl, you witnessed Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch seated together enjoying the game — two billionaires, one from South Africa, the other from Australia, who have enormous influence over U.S. policy and politics.

President Biden didn’t mention either by name in his State of the Union speech, but he called on Congress to raise taxes on the wealthy and for corporations to pay their fair share, proposals that would significantly affect both men and their vast business interests.

