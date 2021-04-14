Bless you heart to the kind and honest person who turned in my dropped book of checks to the worker at the Winterville post office. They made sure it was put in my box. Your note indicated you would hope someone would do the same for you, and I hope so too! You did not identify yourself so I could properly thank you! Please know that your honesty is appreciated!
Dear NCDOT, please fill the large pothole on 14th Street in front of the Sports Connection building between the railroad tracks and Greenville Boulevard. The cavernous hole swallowed my RAV4 today.
Bless Your Heart to the Voice of Pirate Baseball, Cory Gloor, you take more hits for the team than most people realize. Go Pirates!
Bless the heart of Coach Gary Overton. The Pirate Nation sincerely appreciates all the hard work and integrity you exhibit each day.
BYH to my mother who was unable to drive but got a picture ID from DMV. The folks at DMV could not have been nicer. Of course she still had her Social Security ID card and old licenses to confirm her identity.
BYH to the Alcohol Law Enforcement for using Greenville’s downtown for training their officers statewide. Did you ever think for one minute how offensive this is to our restaurants, patrons and those who would like to enjoy a nice night out on the town. After being on lockdown for a year, the last thing I would expect is a caravan of black SUV’s and ALE officers. I feel sorry for the downtown restaurants.
BYH imagine a peaceful world when people who are pulled over by police just simply complied with what they are asked to do! Just imagine!
Bless my heart, maybe I’m different, but if President Biden told me to attack the Capitol, I wouldn’t attack the Capitol. I’d wonder what the heck was wrong with him.
Now that COVID is easing up there sure are a lot of folks out and about. I have enjoyed staying home and I think I may have developed some type of phobia about leaving the house. Well, at least until my wife invited her brother for the weekend. Now I would leave the house for any excuse. I long for the solitude of lockdown, the sound of the birds singing.
BYH, $15 per hour works out to about $2,400 per month. How about raising Social Security to $2,400 per month for those of us that have already worked for it and paid our dues?
Congratulations Democrats, you just elected the most incompetent group of politicians in this nations history in the Biden administration. I’m sure the young millennials think this is the future with free money, higher taxes, higher gas, etc. When socialism reigns and your pocket is empty don’t complain.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.