Somebody once called me fat and lazy. If this person would quit smoking, maybe they would gain some weight. Wake up America, smoking kills you. It should be a thing of the past since the surgeon general told us that in 1964!
BYH to the writer asking what part of “a well-regulated militia” do you not understand? What part of “well regulated” do you not understand? I believe that the Founding Fathers’ use of a “well-regulated militia” referred to what would eventually become our military.
BYH, if you are ever giving me directions, please don’t use words like “east,” I’m not a sea captain.
I am an old lady. To this young preacher who told me, “I don’t want to get old,” I said , “Well the only way you would not get old is to you have to die young. So we pray that God will not grant you what you asked for on that occasion. But be careful next time and watch your mouth. Thank you and bless your heart.”
To the person who came up with the one about Bob Hope, Johnny Cash and Steve Jobs — very clever! Your Kevin Bacon comment was just hilarious! BYH for making me laugh out loud.
BMH. Anyone in the service knows about obeying orders and commands. So what was the repeated, repeated, repeated questioning about getting out a vehicle all about? Once again, if an officer tells you to get out of a vehicle, you get out of the vehicle!
BYH if you are pulled over by a policeman just do what they ask. It will go well. If you have a valid license or are not in a stolen car or don’t have an outstanding warrant for your arrest you may get a warning. Have a blessed day.
BYH, imagine a peaceful world when people who are pulled over by police did not have to fear that an officer would misjudge and mistreat them because of their race, even when they politely complied with the officer’s every command.
BMH. I’ll never understand how destroying property, jumping on police cars and looting neighborhood retailers equates to justice!
What if George Floyd had been white? What if a black cop had their knee on a white suspect’s neck for over nine minutes? I imagine the news headlines would be totally different.
WNCT Sports Director Brian Bailey appears on-air wearing an ECU branded shirt. Objective? Independent? The fourth estate? Or simply a university mouthpiece? Bless his heart.
Every time I see, the Hondas racing illegally in their commercials I am amazed not one has ever been at the speedway in Charlotte. I will stick to the dogs.
BYH, if anybody knows how to fix hinges, my door is always open.
BYH, have you ever noticed that “The” and “IRS,” spells theirs?
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.