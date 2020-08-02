Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEWPORT/MOREHEAD CITY HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, DUPLIN, GREENE, LENOIR, MARTIN AND PITT. * FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS WILL APPROACH FROM THE SOUTH MONDAY, AND IS FORECAST TO PASS JUST TO THE WEST LATER MONDAY NIGHT AND EARLY TUESDAY. VERY HEAVY DOWNPOURS ARE LIKELY THAT WILL LEAD TO RAINFALL TOTAL OF 2 TO 4 INCHES WITH LOCALLY UP TO 6 INCHES. * RAPID RISES OF STREAMS AND CREEKS ARE POSSIBLE FOR AREAS WHERE HEAVY RAIN FALLS FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME. FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS IS ALSO POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&