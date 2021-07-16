If at first you don’t succeed at subverting democracy, try, try again.
After losing severely in 2020, several Republican-led state legislatures have been busy passing new voting restrictions. They’re ostensibly to assure shaky voters who have trouble coping with the outcome, which was the result of “the most secure election in history,” according to former President Trump’s own elections officials — but upon examination, the provisions seem aimed more at preventing a repeat of their loss.
Provisions include rejecting votes cast in the wrong precinct, reducing the number of mail ballot drop boxes and forbidding the types of voting and the types of IDs that are used more heavily by African Americans and young people, who tend to vote for Democrats.
But restricting the vote is not the only way in which Republicans are trying to stack the deck to ensure future victories. They’re also trying to control who counts the votes, which would give them another advantage.
In March, the Republican-led Georgia House of Representatives passed a law that would grant the state board of elections — also Republican-led — the power to overrule county election boards. They could quite literally disqualify the votes in Democratic-leaning counties. Other red states are passing similar provisions, removing decision-making power from nonpartisan officials and putting it in partisan hands.
Some states are also pushing provisions that would give partisan poll watchers more power to challenge voters they don’t like — which could tie up election results — and provisions that would fine election workers — up to $10,000 in Iowa — for technical infractions that could include unintentional mistakes such as opening a polling place a few minutes late.
So Republican election boards would have the authority to throw out votes based on voter challenges and to decline to certify close elections won by Democrats.
We used to just call that “cheating.”
These restrictions are troublesome, and a part of the reason why corporate sponsors, like Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines, have spoken out against them.
Put all of that together with Republicans’ recent discovery of decades-old critical race theory, with which they’re riling up angry mobs; toss in their tolerance for and endorsement of Trump’s Big Lie; add their denigration of anyone who may oppose their plans, which now includes Capitol Police and the military; include their constant fear-mongering over the threat of “socialism” when referring to any basic Democratic proposal; sprinkle in the Supreme Court’s gutting of key provisions of the Voting Rights Act; and it seems obvious that they’re setting aside any glimmer of restraint or integrity in an all-out effort to reclaim the power they desperately crave — and hold it permanently.
As serious as the rejection of fair elections is, it seems but part of a more philosophical rejection of democracy itself.
We appreciate the current decentralized system, run independently by states. But considering the attack on fair and free elections instigated by red states, the federal acts are justified. They may be the only way to protect democracy.
The rest of us can help by maintaining awareness and pledging to vote in 2022, no matter what it takes. If we don’t vote in 2022, many of us may not get to in 2024.
It’s long past time we all reaffirmed the principle of “one man, one vote” on which our great nation was built.
Today’s editorial is from The Winston-Salem Journal. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.