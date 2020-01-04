To Greenville for joining other cities in North Carolina in hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration. The inaugural ceremony, featuring fireworks, music by the Dickens Band and the drop of a lighted emerald from the ceiling of the Town Common’s amphitheater, was an inspired idea and a nice way to recognize the city’s growth and prominence in the eastern part of the state. Here’s to a new year that shines as bright as the emerald, where more great ideas are brought to light.
To a college program that focuses on furthering futures. Throughout the last 15 years, the VISIONS Career Development & Scholarship Program has provided incentive to nearly 1,000 local high school students by providing them with scholarship funds to attend Pitt Community College and offering them mentoring services, starting in their junior year of high school. The combination provides a pathway to academic and career success. Applause to all those whose vision brought this program to life.
To the ongoing problem of lunch debt in the state’s schools. Sometimes outside donors step in help, but at other times the debt falls on the school districts. The problem has many sources — some families are just a few dollars above the cutoff for reduced or free lunches and others don’t fill our the necessary paperwork. But paying off the debt uses funds schools would otherwise use for student resources or operational costs. Perhaps it is time to readjust the federal funding formula.
To the decision to keep the Leroy James Farmers’ Market open throughout the year. Previously closed after Christmas, the market now will be open on Saturdays all winter long, returning to its Thursday, Friday and Saturday schedule in May. Officials decided to make the switch after noting that other regional markets remained open year-round. Now Pitt County residents can continue to support local farmers and get produce fresh from the fields. We appreciate a growth market.
To the decision by organizers of the Don Skinner GuitarFest to not only encourage more women to participate, but also to collect donations to support Ruth’s House, a nonprofit organization that operates a safehouse and works to stop of the cycle of family violence. The annual fest attracts talented musicians who donate their time, playing for the sheer joy of sharing their gift with the community. With this year’s donations they will share even more — a message that help is available to domestic violence victims and that they are not alone.
To a program that demonstrated STEM studies are not only useful for college-bound students; they are also vital for those interested in trades careers. When students at Ayden-Grifton High School got a visit from the NASCAR Technical Institute last month, an official explained the automotive industry has changed and offered them hands-on lessons that showcased the need for math and technology skills. Here’s hoping the demonstration got students’ appreciation for STEM firing on all cylinders.