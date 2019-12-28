To the students in the South Central High School Orchestra for taking part in the school’s annual winter concert. While every group that participated deserves applause, the orchestra students’ extra efforts truly showed they have a song in their hearts. With no permanent music instructor since the beginning of the year, the students worked together to learn new music and pull together a memorable concert performance. Good show, orchestra members, good show.
To teens at Unity Free Will Baptist Church who have made giving their mission this season. Working through an effort called “Christmas Giving” that began four Christmases ago, the teens perform random acts of kindness to community members. They have surprised strangers by offering to pay for their groceries or helping to fill their vehicles’ gas tanks, all with donations fro themselves and their congregation. We would call this a beautiful example of the the spirit of the season.
To the tally of nine homicides in Pitt County for 2019. Although the number is down from the 13 recorded in 2018, it is still distressing to think of the lives lost, including two teenagers gunned down in February and a young woman killed in a murder-suicide incident in May. We are encouraged by the quick arrests in most of these cases; we only hope that families of the victims will have the comfort of seeing justice served. We also hope for less violence in the coming year.
To a group of family members who used the holiday season to search for their family heritage by visiting several places in rural Pitt County, including the historic Galloway house. The three cousins, Marques Harrington, Stephanie Bell-Rose and Gregory Branch are descendants of enslaved people who lived at the Galloway house more than 150 years ago. Digging into their family history took time and patience, but it resulted in a profound experience connecting them and their pasts to the present.
To the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children for taking part in Greenville’s “Adopt-A-Street” program. According to a spokesperson, members of the partnership take part in the program because they take pride in the neighborhood and community of which they are a part. The city honored them for their recent efforts to clear up their adopted area of Eastbrook Drive. Not only is their designated street looking good, but members of the organization are shining bright this season.
To the individual who shot a horse in Ayden on Christmas Day. If intentional, the act of shooting and injuring an innocent animal is despicable. If accidental, the shooter ought to have owned up to his or her carelessness and made sure the animals received immediate medical attention. Although the horse is expected to recover, it easily could have been killed by the errant shot. We urge anyone who has information on the incident to contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
