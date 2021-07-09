The states of North Carolina and Virginia claim joint custody of the Dan River, which dances along their border like a gerrymandered district.
From Patrick County, Va., it flows into Stokes County, N.C. From there it snakes into Rockingham County, back into Virginia and then back into North Carolina near the county lines between Caswell and Rockingham.
Before ending at the Kerr Reservoir on the Roanoke River, the Dan flows for 214 miles in all, with serene, leafy banks and (mostly) calm waters along the way.
Small wonder it’s an attraction for kayakers, hikers, tubers and rafters.
But there are hidden dangers in all that natural beauty.
Three weeks ago, during a family outing that went horribly wrong, the river claimed four lives in a tubing accident.
Those people drowned after they toppled over an 8-foot-high “low-head dam,” a structure whose modest size can be deceiving.
New precautions were in place near that dam in time for the holiday weekend, and should make that stretch of the river safer. Whether it’s as safe as it could or should be, well, that’s another question.
Survivors of the June 16 accident say they neither knew they were approaching the dam, near the Duke Energy Steam Station, nor were they aware of the danger it posed.
So one obvious solution is more prominent warning signs.
Duke Energy, which owns the dam, placed new warning signs along the river on June 22.
Signs already were there at the time of the accident, but the new ones feature bolder type and a brighter background. One that has been placed 700 feet upstream from the dam says: “WARNING! SUBMERGED DAM AHEAD!”
Another screams: “DANGER! SUBMERGED DAM! HAZARDOUS UNDERTOW.”
Good. There’s no need here for understatement.
New signs will be posted upstream from the dam in Spanish, a logical and overdue enhancement, given the growth in the Spanish-speaking population in this area. The environmental group Good Stewards of Rockingham has spearheaded that laudable effort.
But is this all that’s being done?
Though 1,400 people have drowned in the pools of low-head dams in the United States, and an estimated 50 more die each year, a Duke Energy spokesman said that Duke has no plans to remove the dam, as has been done in some cases across the country.
Nor does Duke plan safety modifications to the existing structure, though such changes have been made in other states.
For instance, experts say that adding a “boating chute” would allow tubers and paddlers to bypass the dam.
Duke says such changes would be complicated and time-consuming.
“If feasible, any structural modification of the dam would take several years to study, design permit and construct,” a Duke Energy spokesman, Bill Norton said.
Then take them.
A structure called a “drowning machine” on a river that is a popular regional recreational destination is another tragedy waiting to happen.
To be sure, tubers and rafters bear responsibility as well. For starters, they need to plan better, be more alert and more aware of their surroundings and wear life jackets.
The new warnings are a good beginning. But this dam still poses a clear and present danger to the public.
If the river isn’t going anywhere, and neither is the dam, then make the dam safer.
Duke officials shouldn’t need a big sign in bold letters to realize that.
Today’s editorial is from The Winston-Salem Journal. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.