A decade ago the legislature took a shredder to teacher pay — eliminating salary boosts for longevity and getting advanced degrees. They front-loaded pay scales so teachers with the most experience got the smallest pay increases. Along with it, legislators abolished tenure and eliminated caps on class size and increased teaching workloads.

They choked the pipeline for bringing new teachers into classrooms by abolishing the nationally-recognized Teaching Fellows program that fed more than 8,500 college graduates into schools in every county — with 80% remaining in the classroom at least a year beyond the four-year commitment and 64% still teaching after six years. (The program was reestablished, at a much-diminished level, in 2017)