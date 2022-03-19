Let’s deal with this significant reality. Those most vocal about whether certain topics, books and images are appropriate for public school libraries or in classrooms are less concerned with resolving the issue in a thoughtful manner. What they really want is the opportunity to complain — loudly and visibly — to ignite and inflame a wedge issue for cynical political gain.
Getting people in a lather over an obscure library book that isn’t even being looked at might work for those who have an agenda to attack public education, but it doesn’t address the issue at hand.
There are legitimate concerns arising here.
All the emotional and political fireworks aside, with what we’ve seen and heard, there is a need to more closely examine how sensitive issues of race, gender and human sexuality are handled in public schools.
After all, the point here is not “shock and awe.” It is to make all of us more comfortable with differences we may not understand, don’t embrace, but certainly don’t pose any threat nor diminish anyone.
It’s not simple. The way differences — whether of race, faith, gender and even choices of attire — are discussed are delicate. How and what needs to be discussed with children in kindergarten, elementary schools, middle schools and high schools is different.
Age and maturity — things that don’t necessarily align no matter what the stage of life — are also critical.
As parents, students, teachers, school administrators and other are bombarded with fiery revelation and rigid reaction what needs to be done to douse the flames? Engage in a meaningful dialogue that will lead to a workable environment that helps kids learn without being exposed to things that a consensus would agree are not appropriate for a school setting, depending on grade level.
When it comes to matters such as discussion of human sexuality in schools, openness and transparency are critical. No one should be surprised by what goes on in a classroom. There should be clear guidelines — at every grade level — so information is presented early in the school year to parents about topics and materials. Parents should be able to provide feedback and concerns before the discussion begins and materials are distributed.
As a matter of state and local school system curriculum policy, it is obvious there needs to be a thorough review. Such review should be formalized with opportunities for the public, parents and educators to be informed and directly involved. Is a topic age appropriate? Are the materials, illustrations and pictures also age appropriate?
There should be state and local policies that allow for parental review of materials and opportunities for parents to have students opt-out of certain instruction or discussions. This is already provided for in the state’s laws on health education.
Additionally, there should be clear and publicly-available criteria for the selection of books and other materials placed in school libraries — elementary, middle and high schools. These criteria should be distributed to parents when students start school each year.
Students should have the opportunities to be exposed to a broad range of subjects, views and perspectives as they progress in their learning. Parents and communities should have opportunities to discuss concerns and raise questions.
This is not about politics. Turn the heat down on this debate. Focus on what is best and appropriate to help children — at every level of their learning.
