Donald Trump and the supporting cast at the “Save America” rally on Saturday in Selma labeled themselves “America First” Republicans.
Any rational, sober and honest person watching and listening would better describe them as “truth last” Republicans. Let’s hope they represent a fringe group.
The errors of fact, the errors of omission, the errors of exaggeration and out-and-out dishonesty were shocking — even given the former president’s lowly standard for truthfulness.
We’ll start with the crowd. Right Side Broadcasting Network — launched to stream Trump rallies — contended there were 20,000 people at the rally. Nearly every other independent report put the crowd at about 2,000 to 5,000 tops.
Dark money organizations — at least those who lead them but not perhaps those who finance them — are delightfully invited out of the shadows. Trump made it a major point to both recognize and bring to the stage David MacIntosh who heads up the Club for Growth. That’s the operation that has pledged to pump at least $14 million into the GOP Senate primary to boost Trump-endorsed Ted Budd.
Rep. Greg Murphy wrongly placed blame for the opioid abuse epidemic. “For the first time in 12 months we lost 100,000 Americans due to opioid overdoses. … The cost of Fentanyl, because of Joe’s open border policy is now 50% less because of the flood of drugs over our border. And when Joe takes out Title 42 he’s admitted we are going to have a massive influx of individuals and drugs and the opioid epidemic will hit our streets like never before.” Murphy, who is a physician, should know better than most where the responsibility for the opioid epidemic rests. Easy access right here in the U.S. to prescription opioids has been the root of the epidemic. Last week a Columbus County doctor was sentenced to six years in prison for running a “pill mill.” The doctor handed out nearly 2 million doses of addictive prescription medications.
As critical settlements with major drug companies that have been negotiated by North Carolina’s Attorney General Josh Stein have demonstrated, that is where the fault and responsibility for the epidemic rests. These settlements reached with Johnson and Johnson, Perdue Pharma, mean North Carolina has about $850 million to spend to treat and prevent opioid addiction and abuse.
Finally there’s Trump’s error-filled speech. Set aside his lies about the election — which WAS NOT stolen — or his misstatements about Ukraine and Russia. What about his comments on wind energy? “Windmills, we want windmills all over the place. I don’t see any windmills here. ... If you’re near a windmill and you have a house, your house is like pretty much worthless. Kills all the birds, ruins your landscapes and it’s the most expensive form of energy there is.” First, Scientific American reports that “wind energy is one of the cheapest sources of electricity.”
Second — just a two-hour drive east from Selma is the state’s major wind farm. Not only does it produce enough electricity to power 61,000 homes, the owners are the largest property taxpayers in rural Perquimans and Pasquotank counties. That is what a true jolt to the economy looks like.
Voters in North Carolina and America aren’t afraid of competing ideas about the role of government from Republicans and Democrats. They embrace it as part of the way to make informed choices when determining the candidates they’ll support.
You don’t make American great through the kind of prejudice and dishonesty on display at the Selma rally on Saturday. There was no surprise in Trump’s performance. North Carolina’s politicians at the event should know better and have offered something positive for North Carolina’s future. They’re a disappointment.
Today’s editorial is from Capitol Broadcasting Company of Raleigh. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.