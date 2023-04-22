As communities in Louisville, Nashville and across the country grapple with the too-familiar horror of gun violence, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson will be cozying up to the gun lobby.

Robinson is slated to appear again at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting, delivering the keynote address Friday at a luncheon and auction held by the NRA Women’s Leadership Forum. The event website describes Robinson as “one of the Second Amendment’s most passionate defenders,” noting that he is a member of the NRA’s board of directors.